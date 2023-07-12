COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are in need of assistance in locating a missing adult male last seen in west Columbus on Tuesday.

According to a missing persons report, 68-year-old Randy Bowe Sr., who has dementia, is missing from the area of South Eureka Avenue and Sullivant Avenue in the Central or South Central Hilltop area.

Bowe Sr. was last seen on Tuesday at 9:48 p.m. driving a silver Honda Civic with gold windshield wipers. He is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with an unknown tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.