COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old that had been missing since Thursday returned home on Saturday, per police.

According to Columbus Police, Sir Miquel Dean returned to his home on his own on Saturday after being missing for two days.

Dean had last been seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Leonard and Saint Clair avenues on the city’s near east side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.