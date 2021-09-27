Minority blood donations in dire need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — About 100,000 Americans suffer from sickle cell disease.

But with one out-of-every 365 black people diagnosed, it’s affecting minority communities at a disproportionate rate.

“Communities of color have always had challenging experiences with the healthcare system, and whether we can trust what’s being given to us, what’s being put inside of us,” Bankston says.

Bankston sits through blood transfusion every month. Every transfusion requires seven bags of blood — a three to five hour process each trip.

“It has been the key to my life. It’s really helped me in managing my illness, and being able to do everything that a normal, able-bodied person would be able to do,” she encourages.

But the need for blood donations is as high now as it has ever been.

“With COVID there is a shortage, and actually it’s become critically low,” Sever warns.

About 44% of black people have the RO blood type, but only 4% of donors Versiti sees are a match.

Meaning people of color face a serious threat.

“If we can get them out and get them to donate, we can help save people like Habiba,” inspires Sever.

Bankston started her own organization called “Beyond the Cell” — an online platform where people share stories, and work to connect visitors to blood drives within the community.

Because for Bankston, saving a life sometimes means going beyond giving time and dollars.

“We’re all lifelines. We all have the ability to save and support one another,” assures Bankston.

For those interested in donating blood, blood can be donated every 56 days.

To find a blind drive in your community, go to Versiti.org