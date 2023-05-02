COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An elementary school was briefly under lockdown Tuesday evening after a child was shot near its campus.

A bullet grazed a 12-year-old boy in the Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive shortly after 5 p.m., emergency dispatchers said. Medical crews took the boy in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Portions of the parking lot and playground outside Wedgewood Village Apartments were taped off, and an apartment nearby had a bullet shot through the window. Officers at the scene did not have additional information on the shooting as of 7 p.m.

A few blocks away, Eakin Elementary School was placed under lockdown until out of an abundance of caution, a Columbus City Schools spokesperson said. Only about 15 students and adults were in the school, and the lockdown was lifted at about 5:45 p.m.

Caleb Michael contributed to this report.