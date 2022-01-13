COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Minor injuries have been reported after a bus crash in the Hilltop area.

Police said there were children on the Columbus City School bus when it crashed in the area of S. Highland Avenue and Palmetto Street, just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

CCS BUS CRASH: S Highland Ave is CLOSED at Palmetto St. Police say a car hit the bus causing the bus to crash into a porch in the Hilltop area. Students were on the bus but no serious injuries. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/W82WdbyJ4a — Andrea Henderson (@AndreaNBC4) January 13, 2022

Firefighters on scene say one child had a bloody nose after the crash, but none of the children on the bus have been transported.

According to police, a car hit the bus, causing the bus to drive into a yard and into the porch area of a home.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital and was listed as stable.

The crash remains under investigation.