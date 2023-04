COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minor was shot near Columbus State Community College Monday evening.

According to 911 dispatchers, police responded to a report at 250 Cleveland Avenue in downtown Columbus shortly after 6 p.m. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in “serious condition.”

The minor’s age is not known, and the Columbus Division of Police did not release any suspect information as of 6:30 p.m. Multiple Columbus State offices are listed at the reported address.