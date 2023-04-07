COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minor is in critical condition after two cars crashed head-on Friday on the west side of Columbus.

Around 10:15 a.m., a 2011 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Fisher Road crashed head-on into a 2016 Ford F450 truck going in the opposite direction, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Both people in the Honda — an adult driver and a minor passenger — were taken to local hospitals after the crash.

Medics transported the Honda’s driver to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and the minor was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Ford, who was the only person inside the truck at the time, was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with additional information about the crash to call the sheriff’s office at 614-525-6113.