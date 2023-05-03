COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being involved in a south Columbus crash while he was driving a motorized minibike.

Columbus police said on April 28, a man was driving a mini-motorbike just after 4 p.m. on South 6th Street. At the same time, a Kia Optima was driving west on Dering Avenue. Police say the motorbike driver did not yield at a stop sign and crashed into the Kia, causing the driver to be ejected and land on the pavement.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the driver of the Kia turned around to provide aid to the motorbike driver and told police the mini bike was taken by three teenagers after the crash. The motorbike has not been recovered, per CPD.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police accident investigation unit. CPD did not share any details about potential suspects in the theft.