COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio farm in Columbus’ Hilltop is planning to expand this summer.

The farm is building three new greenhouses that will feature hydroponics and climate control capabilities, along with a new 12,000 square foot building that will serve as a farmer’s market for the community.

“Not only will it be an onsite farmer’s market, but we’ll also be able to utilize it for teaching capabilities, that we can do working labs when we bring field trips or students here,” said Bo McMahon, senior farm manager for Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

The project is expected to break ground this June and finish before the end of the year.