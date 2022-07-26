COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to a critically low food shortage, central Ohio’s largest food bank is receiving one million dollars in funding from the city of Columbus.

“This warehouse was overflowing, we were renting off site storage a year ago, at this point we’ve got empty shelves. You can stand on one side of the warehouse, and see through the shelves, clear through to the other side,” said Mike Hochron, senior vice president of communications for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

Hochron says due to supply chain issues and inflation, their food supply has reached critically low levels.

In Franklin County, the level of demand for food in the past few months, has already outpaced the early days of the pandemic.

“And what we’re seeing is, especially this year, more first-time families than ever,” said Hochron.

“That’s unacceptable for our city and our community, and we’re talking usually about children, who are food insecure,” said Shannon Hardin, president of Columbus City Council.

Council President Hardin says last night, the city approved $1 million dollars in emergency funds toward the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

With the goal to help resupply the shelves and meet the needs of families facing food insecurity.

Hochron says those funds will help, but he’s not sure for how long.

Which is why the Mid-Ohio Food Collective is asking for state and county support too.

“We’ve seen a 30% increase in new families this year, compared to last year, and we know that the impact is vast. That support from the city of Columbus is going to go a long way, and quite frankly, we’re going to need a lot more support, in order to help get through this difficult period,” said Hochron.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective also took out $1 million dollars from their own general fund, to help restock the shelves, which they’re combining with the city of Columbus’ support.\

Data provided by Mid-Ohio Food Collective