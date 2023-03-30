COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Michigan rapper and producer NF is coming to Columbus this summer as part of his upcoming “Hope Tour.”

(Courtesy Photo/LiveNation)

NF is kicking off the tour at the Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. on July 12, featuring special guest rapper Cordae. The 47-show “Hope Tour” in Philadelphia, Anaheim, Denver and more before wrapping up in Laval at Place Bell on Sept. 3.

Fans can register now for the verified fan sale here, with registration closing April 2 at 11:59 p.m. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week, with the general sale beginning on April 7 at 10 a.m. here.

“Hope” is the fifth studio album for multi-platinum artist, known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats. The new is 13-tracks, boasting hits like, “Happy,” “Motto” and notable Grammy-nominated features with songwriter Julia Michaels on “Gona,” and Cordae on “Careful.”