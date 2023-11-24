COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Go Blue” isn’t a term you’ll hear much around these parts, but if you search hard enough you might.

For the few diehard Michigan fans in the Buckeye State, they wear their colors and root for their team unapologetically. There’s no love lost between these two teams, but that’s what fans say makes this rivalry so great.

“I haven’t seen Michigan lose to Ohio State in Columbus. So it’s been a lot easier transition,” lifelong Michigan fan Dan MacDonald said.

He said living in Columbus was never part of his plan.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “But they’ve won the last two years so it’s really helped out.”

Dan is part of a Facebook group called Michigan Fans of Columbus.

So is Roman Cloyne — an Ohio native and lifelong Michigan fan — and, oddly enough, a current student at Ohio State.

“Like I tell people all the time, because a lot of people don’t actually believe that I still got my BuckID,” he said. “Ohio State and Columbus has been some of the best fans that I’ve been around, because they genuinely love the rivalry. They want to see Michigan do good but not against us. It’s always a great conversation.”

As kickoff approaches, both think the Wolverines will get the W.

“I also have a little confidence they can pull it off in Ann Arbor,” MacDonald said. “It’s supposed to be snowy and cold, and we’ve seen what happened the last time it was snowing and cold in Michigan.”

“I’m nervous, but I feel good about this one. I’m looking at a 32-17 Michigan,” Cloyne said.

Both are backing their team until the end.