COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — February may not be the best time of year to go on a hike in central Ohio, but hundreds of people showed up for Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks’ winter hike celebration at Blacklick Woods golf course.

There were food trucks, a campfire, s’mores, picture opportunities, and more Sunday morning at the golf course, which was closed to golfers so hikers could roam freely on the paths.

The event marked the end of Metro Parks’ 2023 winter hike program.

People who hiked at least seven parks earned a patch, and those who hiked all of the parks this winter received a walking stick.

“I love seeing all the people come out to the parks,” said Jill Snyder, Metro Parks visitor engagement manager. “It’s one of those things that gives you that feeling like the people of central Ohio have a place to be and they are happy to be here.”