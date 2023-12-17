COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured within minutes of each other in separate shootings early Sunday morning.

The first, reported at 1:52 a.m., occurred in the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue in east Columbus. According to a release from Columbus police, officers found an adult male with an upper-body gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

At 1:59 a.m. in the Somerset neighborhood just south of Easton Town Center, a shooting was reported on the 3200 block of Plum Creek Drive. There, a man said he was approached by two male suspects who “yelled something to him” before shooting at him, police said.

The victim was also taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police did not have suspect information for either shooting but asked anyone with information about to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.