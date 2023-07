COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men have been accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of candy from a business in east Columbus.

According to police, the three suspects went to a store on the 2700 block of Brice Road at 6 p.m. on June 13. At the store, the men allegedly took $800 worth of candy and left the store without paying for it. Pictures of the three suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1435.