COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities, towns and organizations across central Ohio are hosting parades and events for Memorial Day, honoring the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces. Find a service near you below.

Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 29

The ceremony will take place at the Blendon Central Cemetery flag pole, followed by a picnic in the senior center.

Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on May 29

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Troy R. Taylor, the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Ohio Air National Guard.

Other ceremony participants will include Boy Scouts Troop 103, Cub Scouts Troop 103 and the Canal Winchester High School Band.

The public is invited. Lawn chairs or blankets are encouraged for seating.

Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 29

11 a.m. – Procession through Historic Dublin starting at Riverside Crossing Park and ending at Dublin Cemetery with a wreath-throwing ceremony at The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge (new route)

11:30 a.m. – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Dublin Cemetery located at 83 West Bridge Street

Noon – Complimentary community picnic lunch at Monterey Park. Bring blankets and chairs. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Free parking is available at Dublin Community Church, and more parking can be found throughout Historic Dublin.

Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on May 27

The parade starts at 10 am on First Avenue at Cambridge Boulevard, goes east on First Avenue, and ends at Oxley Road.

Memorial Day Parade and Service at 11 a.m. on May 29

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and travels down Broadway. There is a short ceremony at City Hall, then the parade continues to Grove City Cemetery for the Grove City Memorial Day service.

Following the service, the American Legion Post 164 is hosting an open house, at 3363 McDowell Road, for the remainder of the day.

The event is open to the public and includes food and beverages.

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 29

The parade is beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown, followed by a special ceremony at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial.

The Olentangy Rotary Club is hosting the annual Field of Flags display in Village Green Park throughout the weekend.

Memorial Day Service at 9:30 a.m. on May 29

Galloway Cemetery: 9:30 a.m. Service conducted by Amvets Post #1928

Alton Cemetery: Noon Service conducted by Camp Chase Post #98 of the American Legion

Field of Heroes all day from May 27 to 29

325 N. Cleveland Ave.- across the street from the Westerville Community Center is a visual display of more than 3,000 American flags. The field is illuminated at night.

Throughout the weekend, there will be events and flags can be purchased to honor a hero.

Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on May 29

10 a.m. – The parade will begin on E. Dublin-Granville Road and proceeds south on High Street in Worthington to Cemetery Drive. A ceremony takes place at Walnut Grove Cemetery at the conclusion of the parade.

Noon – The ceremony follows the Worthington Memorial Day Parade, which ends at the Walnut Grove Cemetery Circle of Honor.

Memorial Day Market on May 29

The market has been held annually on Memorial Day for more than 30 years, and all proceeds go directly to music programs for Big Walnut’s students.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will be hosting a series of ceremonies and events at the museum and online in honor of Memorial Day.

Admission is free on Memorial Day. Donations are accepted.

8, 9 and 10 a.m. on May 27

May 28, in-person and virtual

8 a.m. on May 28

8 p.m. on May 28

Gold Star Family Candlelight Vigil to honor families who have lost a loved one in service to our country. The vigil procession will begin on the museum rooftop and travel down to the Soldiers Cross in Memorial Grove.

10 a.m. on May 29

Major General John C. Harris, Jr., U.S. Army Adjutant General, Ohio, will share remarks, and Cheryl Mason, Chairman of the Board of Veteran’s Appeals, advocating for and serving Veterans, will provide our keynote message.