COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pizzeria chain with several Ohio locations has closed its shop near Polaris Fashion Place after opening 15 years ago.

Mellow Mushroom at 2170 Polaris Pkwy. welcomed its last guests on June 12 after franchise owner Colby Zachrich announced in May the location would be closing. Since 2014, Zachrich has also operated a shop in New Albany at 260 Market St. which he said will remain open.

“After 15 amazing years, and with our franchise agreement coming to an end, we have made the difficult decision to not sign an extension to our franchise agreement and move forward with only one location in New Albany,” Zachrich shared on social media.

Established in 1974 in Georgia, Mellow Mushroom has expanded to about 170 locations, including two shops in Cincinnati and one near Cleveland.