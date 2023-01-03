COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new year kicks off with another record lottery jackpot after a year that saw multiple billion-dollar jackpots.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, worth an estimated $785 million (or a cool $403.8 million for the cash option), is the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and comes after a year of record-setting jackpots.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday are 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44, and the gold Mega Ball 18.

A Match 5 winning ticket, matching the five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball, netted one Ohioan $1 million last Friday, the last drawing of 2022. In total, 2,776,599 prizes of at least $2 or more were won during the last drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

While the $785 million jackpot is certainly nothing to sneeze at, it pales in comparison to two $1 billion-plus jackpots awarded in the last six months – a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawn on Nov. 7, and a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn July 29.

Tuesday’s jackpot is now the fourth largest in Mega Millions history, with the three other jackpots each eclipsing $1 billion.

$1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021

For comparison, the next Powerball jackpot, set to be drawn Wednesday, is worth $291 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbus, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and sell for $2 each.