COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearing $1 billion and still standing after nearly two dozen drawings, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to newer heights.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, worth up to $940 million with a $486 million cash option, tops Tuesday’s record of being the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are 20, 63, 46, 59, and 3, and the gold Mega Ball 13 with a 3X Megaplier.

The larger-than-life Mega Millions jackpot comes less than two months after a player in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

In the last drawing of 2022, an Ohioan won the $1 million Match 5 prize with the five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. In Tuesday’s drawing, six people won the Match 5, three of whom won the Megaplier prize of $4 million. More than 2.9 million people won prizes ranging from $2 to the $4 million Match 5 and Megaplier jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website.

Just three Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion:

$1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbus, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and sell for $2 each.

If no one wins the jackpot, the next drawing will be Jan. 10 at 11 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.