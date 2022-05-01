COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio provides a home away from home for families with sick or critically ill children in the hospital.

To celebrate four decades of service to the community, the House recently broke ground on an expansion to become the largest Ronald McDonald House in the country.

Staff leaders said they would not be able to serve so many families over the last 40 years without the dedication of their beloved volunteers who are the heart and soul of the House.

“My wife and I both volunteer because we believe in the cause, the staff here are the greatest in the world, and they never quit telling us, ‘Thanks,’ and they never quit furnishing coffee,” said Ed Krause, a volunteer craftsman for the Ronald McDonald House.

The craftsmen are a special crew who say they will need to recruit more volunteers to join their team when the House adds 80 additional rooms.

Now, meet some of the craftsmen and hear why they continue to volunteer at Ronald McDonald House and what it can offer those looking to help out.