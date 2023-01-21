COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All weekend at the Ohio Expo Center, families are getting a glimpse of what a prehistoric earth where dinosaurs roamed may have looked like.

Jurassic Quest features an interactive dinosaur adventure experience with all types of dinosaurs, from small lizards to a 50-foot megalodon, and of course, the bone-crushing jaws of the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Children can even learn to train raptors, teaching the 10-foot-tall dinosaur to do tricks.

One of the dinosaur trainers, “Bronco” Brian Alexander, said bringing dinosaurs to life for the kids is the best part of the job.

“Their eyes just widen and they see all the dinosaurs all around,” he said. “And that’s really rewarding to me and, I think, everyone here at Jurassic Quest. You know, you got to keep that magic alive.”

There’s a fossil table so children can dig for fossils and learn about bones, petrified wood and how it last so long.

Jurassic Quest will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before moving on to Dayton in two weeks.