COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police will roll out its mobile breath-testing vehicle program just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Known as the DUI Interceptor, Columbus police said it will officially patrol the streets of Columbus beginning Wednesday, March 15, and will assist officers in processing suspected drivers under the influence on the spot. According to a CPD report, the DUI Interceptor will “eliminate the need for officers to transport an impaired driver to a police facility to conduct a breathalyzer test.”

The vehicle, conceptualized by CPD and the Operating a Vehicle Impaired Countermeasures Program, will remove impaired drivers from the road, promote safe, sober driving and help reduce the time it takes for DUI processing, thereby giving police more time to answer patrol calls for service.

The DUI Interceptor will patrol Columbus city streets beginning Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

The DUI Interceptor will patrol Columbus city streets beginning Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

The DUI Interceptor features the tagline, “Going out tonight? So are we,” in the hopes that Columbus residents make safer choices and make plans to get home safely before they get behind the wheel of a car.

“The publicity around this program and the visibility of the vehicle are meant to make people think twice about driving after they’ve been drinking, knowing that if they do drive impaired, they will be charged,” said Sergeant Adam Barton of the OVI Countermeasures Unit.

CPD said it has established partnerships with local ride services and will share more information on DUI Interceptor promotional materials.