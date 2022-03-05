COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Arnold Sports Festival entered another day of competition on Saturday with a new sport being showcased on the roster.

‘Medieval Fighting’ debuted at the Arnold this year as the fourth combat sport in the program along with grappling, boxing, and mixed martial arts.

Due to the Arnold’s cancellation in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, medieval fighting’s introduction was in waiting for two years.

“It was such a depression, the fighters were like, ‘Can I come?,'” said Rich Elswick, Director of Medieval Fighting.

The sport is based on duals from the 14th and 16th centuries with fighters equipped with weapons like swords and clubs, full armor, and shields.

As coronavirus restrictions rolled back and allowed people to be back together, competitors geared up for the event, one piece of metal at a time.

“You’re pretty much you’re shoving a bowling ball on your head and going to town,” said Cody Parsons, a local athlete.

Parsons started medieval fighting as a workout and has lost 50 pounds in a year from participating in this unique sport.

Fighters say they practice two to three times a week at minimum.

Parsons says seeing medieval fighting recognized by a big event like the Arnold is good for both his team and the sport as a whole.