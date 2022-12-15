COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles climbed higher in new cases Thursday in the central Ohio area, according to Columbus Public Health.

The total case count reached 77, with three new cases confirmed. CPH reported previously that there were no new cases on Wednesday, keeping the case count temporarily stagnant at 74.

The 77 cases have all been children, the majority being between one and two years old. Six were in children between six and 17 years old. The cases span 37 girls and 40 boys.

Four partially-vaccinated children — having received one dose of the MMR vaccine — also contracted the virus. All three of the new cases on Thursday were in unvaccinated people, adding to the majority of 72 cases, according to CPH. Just one case was in a child with an unknown vaccination status.

Measles patients hospitalized by the virus grew from 26 to 29 by Thursday. CPH reported there have been no deaths associated with measles locally.

Since the outbreak began, health officials have confirmed four incidents in public locations — not including a case at Westerville City Schools — where people were exposed to measles:

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

The virus is commonly identified through its hallmark rash, a network of flat red spots that might start at the hairline and spread downward across a person’s body. But by the time the rash occurs, a person has already been contagious for several days.