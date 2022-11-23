COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is reporting 24 active cases of measles in the area with multiple childcare facilities and school locations having cases, as of Wednesday morning.

CPH is reporting that all 24 cases are in children who are unvaccinated for measles with 11 hospitalizations. Of the 24 cases, 15 of them are in kids between the ages of 1 and 2.

63% of cases are in boys with CPH reporting that Monday was the most recent day with confirmed cases, with two children having a rash onset on Nov. 21.

None of the childcare centers or schools that have had a measles outbreak have been named. To follow the CPH measles dashboard, click here.

Columbus Measles cases by age

<1 year old 1 1-2 years old 15 3-5 years old 6 6-17 years old 2 18+ years old 0

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to both public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.