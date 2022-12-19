COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The total amount of confirmed measles cases in central Ohio surpassed 80 on Monday, according to Columbus Public Health.

CPH reported a total of 81 cases of the virus with a high majority of the cases being in unvaccinated children. As of now, three cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the MMR vaccine, and two cases are in people whose vaccination status is unknown.

67% of cases are in children five years or younger with a total of 29 hospitalizations. CPH reported no deaths associated with measles locally.

Since the outbreak began, health officials have confirmed four incidents in public locations — not including a case at Westerville City Schools — where people were exposed to measles:

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

The virus is commonly identified through its hallmark rash, a network of flat red spots that might start at the hairline and spread downward across a person’s body. But by the time the rash occurs, a person has already been contagious for several days.