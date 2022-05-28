COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Memorial Day is all about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers came together with LifeCare Alliance to give back to the central Ohio community, making sure no one goes without a meal this holiday weekend.

It was a chance to give back, and right now, the need is continuing to grow.

“On Memorial Day, as is true on all holidays, we deliver our Meals on Wheels to thousands of people across central Ohio,” said Chuck Gehring, president and CEO of LifeCare Alliance.

LifeCare Alliance spent Saturday packing, loading, and handing out meals to those in need, especially on holidays or extended weekends.

“The meals delivered on Memorial Day are probably the only ones they’ll get that day,” Gehring said.

The organization is asking for volunteers to help out. Anyone who is interested can find more information on the LifeCare Alliance website.