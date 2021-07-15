Mayor to unveil plan welcoming community back to post-pandemic downtown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther and community leaders are kicking off a new campaign to welcome patrons and employees back to downtown Columbus.

They’re holding a press conference Thursday afternoon in the Food Truck Food Court at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High Street.

The mayor’s office says the following leaders are expected to attend:

Michael B. Coleman, Columbus Downtown Development Corporation Board Chair

Francie Henry, Regional President, Fifth Third Bank

Denise Rehg, Executive Director, Columbus Symphony

Christie Angel, President & CEO, YWCA

Julie Wilkes, Owner, Seven Studios

Also expected at the Commons: A Columbus Public Health walk-up vaccination site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music, free carousel rides, and free donuts.

The city is recommending that all visitors continue to wear face masks but said it will follow CDC guidance for those unvaccinated to wear them.