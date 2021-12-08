COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther will discuss Tuesday evening’s triple homicide on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Ginther will be joined by public safety director Robert Clark and police chief Elaine Bryant to talk about the shooting on Kodiak Dr. in southeast Columbus where two children and one male died.

Police identified the victims as 9-year-old Demitrius Wall’neal, 6-year-old Londynn Wall’neal and 22-year-old Charles Wade.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.