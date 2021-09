COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The new Director of Public Safety for the city of Columbus will be announced Friday.

Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by Emily Buster with Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services, and Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church to make the announcement at a news conference, 10 a.m., Friday.

The announcement comes after the recent retirement of former safety director, Ned Pettus Jr., who worked for the city for 40 years.