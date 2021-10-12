COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced millions in proposed funding for two new safety facilities in the city.

During a news conference Tuesday, Ginther announced the city is proposing $15 million to fund a new Sullivant Avenue police substation, as well as a real-time crime center in the Linden area.

“Residents in the Hilltop and Linden have been absolutely vital in providing feedback and direction for growth and development in their neighborhoods and the broader Columbus community,” said Ginther. “The investments we’re sharing today are the latest in a long series of initiatives to promote a safer, more resilient city, and we look forward to working collaboratively with all our partners to bring these plans to fruition.”

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the city is currently negotiating with the State of Ohio to purchase the land along Sullivant Avenue, between Columbian and Townsend avenues, for the substation.

“In addition to housing police officers, safety services and equipment, the substation will feature community meeting spaces and recreational amenities to help strengthen community-police relations,” the release states.

The Real-Time Crime Center, which will support the relocation of 911 dispatch services and the city’s Alternative Response Program, be located on the city-owned property at 750 Piedmont Road. It will also house safety and technical staff to analyze incoming data and relay critical information to officers in the field, according to the release.

Of the $15 million proposed to date, $12 million will be part of the forthcoming 2021 Capital Improvement Budget.