Mayor Ginther, health officials to provide an update on Columbus' COVID-19 safety protocols

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther and several health officials will be holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on new plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the city.  

Ginther will be joined by: 

  • Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner, Columbus Public Health
  • Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth
  • Dr. Nicholas Kreatsoulas, Mount Carmel Health System
  • Dr. Rustin Morse, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Andrew Thomas, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

