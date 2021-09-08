Mayor Ginther, health officials to provide an update on Columbus’ COVID-19 safety protocols

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther and several health officials will be holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on new plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
Ginther will be joined by:
- Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner, Columbus Public Health
- Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth
- Dr. Nicholas Kreatsoulas, Mount Carmel Health System
- Dr. Rustin Morse, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
- Dr. Andrew Thomas, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.