A previous story on an Ohio self-defense gun law being blocked can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus plans to announce new legislative measures to address gun violence.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will meet today at 2 p.m. at the Michael B. Coleman Government Center to make the announcement. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

The announcement comes a week after Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted a temporary preliminary injunction against part of Ohio House Bill 228, which expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights.

The bill, which states that Ohioans can buy or own a gun without restrictions created through “any ordinance, rule, regulation, resolution, practice or other actions”, was originally vetoed by former Governor John Kasich, but later forced through by state lawmakers. Last week’s injunction against part of the bill was met with criticism.

Mayor Ginther recently discussed ramping up efforts to reduce gun violence in Columbus. He said in July that 1,500 guns have been confiscated in 2022.