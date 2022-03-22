COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over 2,000 new body-worn cameras are coming to Columbus police.

City officials, including Mayor Andrew Ginther, announced on Tuesday an upgrade to the program. It includes 2,105 body cameras, enough for every Columbus police officer, and 450 in-car cameras, enough for every squad car.

The new cameras include improved lookback features, Safety Director Robert Clark said. A limited lookback feature, with video but no audio, was a key part in the police shooting of Andre Hill in late 2020 as there was little record of the interaction between Hill and Officer Adam Coy before Hill was fatally shot.

Assistant Police Chief Greg Bodker said the cameras will be automatically activated by sounds of gunfire, and Clark said the cameras will include a two-minute lookback feature with video and audio.

In-car cameras will include license-plate readers, and other aspects will be replaced or enhanced.

Clark said the program represents a $19 million investment.

In addition to the city program, on Feb. 8, the Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $2.5 million contract for all 565 certified deputy sheriffs to have body cameras and a policy to govern their use.