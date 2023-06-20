COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – City and police leaders said the Hilltop is in need of a new police substation, with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther bringing the issue up several times.

On Tuesday, NBC4 got its first look inside the building on Sullivant Avenue which was built in 1956.

“We need to make sure as the chief mentioned that there’s a state-of-the-art facility for our officers, a place where the community can come and engage,” Ginther said.

Inside the current substation there is visible damage to the ceiling. Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said the bottom floor has flooded several times. There’s limited space for the community liaison officer to meet with community members. There’s also limited bathroom and locker room space for female officers.

“it just does not meet the needs of the community and it doesn’t meet the needs of the officers,” Bryant said. “They didn’t complain. We came in and we looked the facility and said are you kidding me. There has to be a better way to be able to do this. Women should have better locker facilities. They shouldn’t have to come to a place that smells moldy.”

The walkthrough came on the day before the official start of summer, a time of year when violence typically increases. Numbers from the Columbus Division of Police show there have been 77 homicides so far this year. That’s 15 more than the same time last year.

“It should be noted that while our numbers are higher, we have experienced an increasingly high number of domestic violence-related homicides. We’re already sitting at 16 year to date. Last year, we had a total of seven for the entire year,” Bryant said.

In a span of 24 hours this week, there were two shootings on North 4th Street. Bryant said the deputy chief and commander for that area are working on plans for the neighborhood daily.

As for the substation situation in the Hilltop, the mayor said the plan is for the new one to open in early 2026. He said $150,000 will be spent on the current one so there are some improvements until the new one opens.