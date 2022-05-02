COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — May brings more sunshine and warmer days across Ohio. It’s also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said the month is a good time to raise awareness for motorists both inside and outside of cars, looking twice before entering intersections and when merging out on the highway.

Dennis said this is the time of year when more crashes involving motorcycles happen.

Pamela Temple, who works at Independent Motorsports in south Columbus, has been riding for 25 years.

“I’ve had scary situations and it really just pays to be ready,” she said.

Temple urges all drivers to look twice and save a life.

“Come to a complete stop,” she said talking about drivers. “That’s how I almost got hit. The person stopped and then just kept going through the stop sign and came very close.”

Dennis said that in 2021, there were 4,005 crashes involving motorcycles, with 215 of them being fatal.

“So Franklin county actually rates number two for the amount of motorcycle involved crashes on Ohio’s roadways,” Dennis said. “The first or top county is Cuyahoga County, followed by Franklin County.”

So far in 2022, there have been 332 motorcycle crashes.

Dennis said motorcyclists should wear a helmet, safety glasses, and obey all traffic laws. He’s also urging all drivers to drive with extra caution.

“As you’re approaching intersections, slow down,” he said. “Go through with a little more caution in case one of the vehicles can’t see you and just use caution on the highways, the four-lane roads when you’re passing other vehicles.”

Temple added, “It’s so easy for a motorcycle to be in your blind spot. So just take an extra second, look behind you, look in your side mirror, double check.”