COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Events throughout central Ohio are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with keynote speeches, marches, service projects and more. Find an event near you below.

Capital University’s 32nd Annual Day of Learning

Join fellow students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for a keynote speech, workshops and service activities.

Various locations. Details. Times vary.

City of Columbus March and Program

A program with Mayor Andrew Ginther, NBC4’s Kerry Charles and more will follow a march at Lincoln Theatre.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Details. 4:30 p.m.

Civil Rights in Sports

This celebration highlights the role of sports in advancing civil rights and promoting equity and social justice. Events for the day include a luncheon with a keynote address featuring Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State alum and former professional football player.

The Blackwell Inn Ballroom – 2110 Tuttle Park Pl. Register. 11:30 a.m.

Columbus State Community College Weeklong Celebration

Columbus State is planning events throughout the week, including keynote speeches, discussions, service activities and more.

Various locations. Details. Times vary.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Community Donation

The Columbus zoo is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by donating a portion of proceeds to the central Ohio branch of the NAACP in honor of Dr. King’s work. With each paid admission, $1 will be donated Monday during zoo operating hours.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – 4850 W Powell Rd. Details. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Columbus 38th Annual MLK Breakfast

This year’s breakfast features a speech from Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., professor of religion and dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Greater Columbus Convention Center – 400 N. High St. Details. 7 a.m.

Delaware 30th Annual MLK Breakfast

This formal celebration features speaker Nick Bankston, the CEO of Gladden Community House and a member of Columbus City Council, where he chairs the Small & Minority Business, Technology, and Economic Development committees.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center – 40 Rowland Ave. Details. 7:45 a.m.

Dublin Civic Service Series

Dublin is hosting a behavioral health impact talk and service project with Dublin’s senior living facilities to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Dublin Community Recreation Center – 5600 Post Rd. Register. 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

King Arts Complex Open House

NBC4 is partnering with the King Arts Complex to present the annual MLK Open House, featuring keynote speaker Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley. Learn more here.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details. Noon to 4 p.m.

March in Linden

This third annual march will begin at Good Shepherd Baptist Church and end at Cleveland and 11th Avenues.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church – 1555 E. Hudson St. Details. Noon to 2 p.m.

Westerville 18th Annual Breakfast

This celebration features a panel with Rachel Kleit, professor of city and regional planning at Ohio State University, Kenneth Wright, marketing director at Multiethnic Advocates for Cultural Competence, and Glennon Sweeney, a senior research associate at OSU’s Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity.

Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center – 1630 Schrock Rd. Details. 7:30 a.m.

Worthington Community Celebration

The event will feature remarks from keynote speaker OSU History Professor Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, and musical performances by Capriccio Youth Choir, Capriccio Jubilee Choir and more.

Worthington United Methodist Church – 600 High St. Details. 11 a.m.