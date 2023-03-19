COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday sees the last two games of the opening round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament played at Nationwide Arena.

Fans from all over came to Columbus to support their teams, taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

People said they traveled from all over the country, saying they had a great time in Columbus.

Whether it is current students of one of the schools, family members, alumni, or just die-hard fans, they were decked out in their team’s apparel.

Father and son Sean and Ryan Furstenberg, both Marquette fans, said this was their first time ever going to March Madness, saying it’s been a memorable time.

“Lots of excitement and fun times,” Sean Furstenberg said. “The food is good, the Uber works well. All around, a good city.

“We’ve enjoyed it a lot, yeah,” Ryan Furstenberg added.

The Furstenbergs said if Marquette wins against Michigan State Sunday, they will be booking their tickets to the Sweet 16 immediately.

The last game, between Florida Atlantic and Fairleigh Dickinson, is scheduled to tip off at 7:45 p.m.

However, March Madness has one more game in Columbus as the Ohio State University women’s team faces North Carolina Monday at 4 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center.