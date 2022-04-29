COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of runners expected to flood the streets of Columbus during the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon on Saturday, several roads are shutting down for the event.

From 5 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, the following roads will be closed:

High Street from Broad Street to Rich Street

West Town Street from West Front Street to South High Street

East Town Street from South Third Street to the Columbus Commons Garage

East Rich Street from High Street to South Third Street

During race day on Saturday, “rolling” road closures will impact streets throughout Columbus from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit the event’s website to see the course maps of each race.

I-70 will also be closed between I-71 and Route 315 on Saturday, and traffic entering Downtown will be re-routed via I-670 or East Broad Street.