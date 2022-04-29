COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of runners expected to flood the streets of Columbus during the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon on Saturday, several roads are shutting down for the event.
From 5 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, the following roads will be closed:
- High Street from Broad Street to Rich Street
- West Town Street from West Front Street to South High Street
- East Town Street from South Third Street to the Columbus Commons Garage
- East Rich Street from High Street to South Third Street
During race day on Saturday, “rolling” road closures will impact streets throughout Columbus from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit the event’s website to see the course maps of each race.
I-70 will also be closed between I-71 and Route 315 on Saturday, and traffic entering Downtown will be re-routed via I-670 or East Broad Street.