COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House of Representatives voted on 10 pieces of legislation Wednesday afternoon, passing all but one of them, in a marathon session to get the bills passed before recessing at the end of the month.

In addition to approving three controversial measures opponents said attack the LGBTQ+ community, legislators passed seven other bills.

House Bill 117, which would eliminate retention under the Third Grade Reading Guarantee passed the House floor this afternoon with bi-partisan support, 89-4. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gayle Manning (R- North Ridgeville) and Rep. Phil Robinson (D-Solon). Lawmakers said this bill is important because there is no “one size fits all” for learning and testing.

“As we know every student learns in different ways,” Manning said.

“Many studies have found that holding students back creates no academic benefits and can be harmful to students,” Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) said.

Senate Republicans kept the retention reading guarantee in their version of the State’s budget.

These bills, and the other six House bills that passed, now go to the Senate where they will go through the Committee process.

Senate Bill 16, which deals with immunity associated with perishable food donations, also passed the House and will go back to the Senate for a concurrence vote.

Lawmakers also voted not to concur with the Senate’s version of the budget, which has 883 points of difference from what the House passed.

“We have to fight for priorities and issues we stood for,” Chair of the House Finance Committee Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) said. “A ‘no’ vote will allow us to begin discussions and ensure we get this right.”

Representatives and senators will begin meeting in Conference Committee Thursday morning to come to an agreement on the budget.