COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week.

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. next to Red Robin. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday with giveaways, door prizes, free food, and more.

“Maple Street is built on a mission, to help people, serve others, and be a part of the community,” said John Maguire, president and CEO of Maple Street Biscuit. “We are thrilled to bring this mission and our scratch-made biscuits to the Columbus community.”

The Nashville-based brand said it serves comfort food with a modern twist like the Food Network-featured “Squawking Goat” biscuit sandwich with battered chicken strips, goat cheese, and pepper jelly.

Favorites on the menu include the “Extreme B&G” with a maple sausage meatball, two biscuits, and two eggs covered in sausage or shiitake gravy, along with the “Bam! Yo-Yo” asiago-bacon waffle with chicken strips and maple syrup.

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

The Polaris location marks the brand’s 56th location across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

“We are looking forward to welcoming another new-to-the-area option for our guests where they can gather and spend time with family and friends,” said Tamra Bower, general manager of Polaris.

Maple Street is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Learn more and view the menu here.