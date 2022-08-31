COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been accused of stealing a variety of products from a Lion’s Den on the west side of Columbus, per police.

Columbus police say on July 18, the pair went to a Lion’s Den adult store on Roberts Road just after 10:00 p.m.

Both of them filled backpacks with products and clothing before walking out of the store without paying, per police. The estimated total value of the items stolen is over $2,000.

Photos of the pair capture on surveillance video can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone who knows information on the two suspects is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-2092 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.