Man with central Ohio ties accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another man with central Ohio ties has been charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Oliver Sarko was arrested on April 30 in Columbus on charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to a court affidavit, Sarko made several posts on Snapchat showing him in Washington that day, including one with the caption “We’re in.” Camera footage from the Capitol showed Sarko inside, including at the door of the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon).

The Department of Justice is in the process of pursuing criminal charges for people who entered the Capitol shortly after outgoing President Donald Trump held a rally on the National Mall. Inside the Capitol at the time, Vice President Mike Pence and both houses of Congress were meeting to count the electoral votes and certify Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The affidavit said Sarko can be heard in his Snapchat videos saying, “We won’t let you steal this country” and “Fight for Trump.”