Man with central Ohio ties accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another man with central Ohio ties has been charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Oliver Sarko was arrested on April 30 in Columbus on charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to a court affidavit, Sarko made several posts on Snapchat showing him in Washington that day, including one with the caption “We’re in.” Camera footage from the Capitol showed Sarko inside, including at the door of the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon).

The Department of Justice is in the process of pursuing criminal charges for people who entered the Capitol shortly after outgoing President Donald Trump held a rally on the National Mall. Inside the Capitol at the time, Vice President Mike Pence and both houses of Congress were meeting to count the electoral votes and certify Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The affidavit said Sarko can be heard in his Snapchat videos saying, “We won’t let you steal this country” and “Fight for Trump.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Adam Coy attends hearing ahead of trial

How to request a flex schedule when going back to the office

Health officials on safety of vaccines

Alex Fischer talks about decision to step down as Columbus Partnership CEO

Alex Fischer talks about decision to step down as Columbus Partnership CEO

NBC4 Midday Weather July 21, 2021

More Local News