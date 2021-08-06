Man with camera strapped to his shoe accused of looking up skirts in shopping mall

Columbus
Michael George

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man with an alleged camera strapped to the top of his right tennis shoe has been accused of using the video to look up women’s dresses at Easton Town Center.

Michael George, 40, of Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, is named in a complaint issued by the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday.

The complaint alleges that on July 23, at 2:15 p.m., George was in front of Bubbles drink station inside Easton when he walked up to a woman, and placed his foot between her legs so that the camera would see up her dress.

Mall security went after George. He ran off to get into a Honda Acura, but security caught up with him and saw a black camera on the front passenger seat, the complaint alleges.

Police charged George with voyeurism and booked him into the Franklin County Jail on the same day.

