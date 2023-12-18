See a previous report in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man whose body was found this month inside a burning car has been identified.

Columbus police said Monday that Marcus Taylor, 21, was the person found inside the car near Weldon and Cleveland avenues on Dec. 8. Police and fire responded about 12:40 a.m., with the body found after the fire was extinguished.

William Gray. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

William Gray, 27, is facing charges including murder and abuse of a corpse in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He is in custody and a court date has yet to be set.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.