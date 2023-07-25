COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old Columbus man will spend at least 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to leading a large-scale drug and sex trafficking ring with operations near a Hilltop elementary school.

Patrick Saultz, known as “White Boy Pat”, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances near an elementary school, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and concealment money laundering, according to the U.S. Southern District attorney Kenneth Parker.

The release from the attorney’s office states that Saultz admitted that he with a co-conspirator owned and operated out of multiple west Columbus houses, including a house that was across the street from Burroughs Elementary School in the Hilltop neighborhood on the southwest side.

According to court documents, Saultz was part of an organization that is accused of bringing in and selling illegal drugs for nearly 15 years in Columbus. At the same time, the organization is accused of coercing individuals to engage in sexual activity for profit.

Among the drugs the organization trafficked include fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone and alprazolam around central and northern Ohio in addition to West Virginia.

Outside of the alleged drug trafficking, court documents state Saultz and other organization members coerced women to engage in prostitution for illegal drugs. The women were required to turn money over to Saultz in return for drugs and housing.

Saultz has been sentenced to at least 27 years in prison with a maximum sentence of 30 years. In his plea agreement, he has to pay restitution to sex trafficking victims, forfeit property and items seized, including cars, a motorcycle, a Rolex watch, and $1.7 million in cash.

NBC4 previously reported that federal officers arrested eight men and three women who were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base in a narcotics ring that made dealings in the past two years. Agents seized $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, seven vehicles and a motorcycle.

Defendants added in the superseding indictment unsealed in October of 2022 include:

Twenty-two defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone.

If convicted the conspiracy charges are punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.