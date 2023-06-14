COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested and arraigned after allegedly running over two people with his SUV on the southwest side of Columbus.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, the initial dispute happened outside of Bob’s Bar on Eakin Road off of U.S. Route 62, Harrison Pike in Brookshire. Abdulrahman Jallaq, 33, was leaving the bar and got involved in a verbal altercation with two other men.

As the two men walked to their car, Jallaq reportedly got into a white SUV and sped toward them. Jallaq allegedly stopped in front of the two men, then “floored” the SUV at them.

Police said that after the two men were hit by the SUV, Jallaq got out of his vehicle and began to kick and punch one of the victims in the head and face repeatedly.

That man was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition. The other victim was treated by medics at the scene.

Jallaq, who faces two counts of felonious assault, was arrested Sunday and issued a $350,000 bond at an arraignment hearing Wednesday. He will next appear in court on June 23 for a preliminary hearing.