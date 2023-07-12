COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed Saturday by police officers after an exchange of gunfire has been confirmed.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that 45-year-old Antwan Lindsey was pronounced dead on July 8 at 8:25 p.m. after multiple shootouts with law enforcement.

According to police, officers responded to an officer-in-trouble call at approximately 7:54 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in the Eastmoor section of Columbus.

A Columbus police officer at the scene said the incident started at a Walgreens on East Livingston Avenue when a man approached a sheriff’s deputy working special duty and told the deputy there was a man with a gun outside the store. The deputy then attempted to find the suspect, identified as Lindsey, who then started firing at the deputy, with the deputy returning fire, according to police.

According to police, Lindsey then ran into a nearby apartment building. As Columbus police officers began clearing the building, officers ended up shooting Lindsey at approximately 8:03 p.m. There is no word on what led Columbus officers to open fire at the suspect.

An officer at the scene said no officers were injured in the incident.