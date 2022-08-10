Aaron Schwartz is wanted in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County for multiple crimes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes.

Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include:

Columbus:

Misdemeanor for criminal damaging

Reynoldsburg:

Stolen license plate

Westerville:

Cyber stalking

Three counts of violation of a protection with a previous conviction

Licking County:

Violation of a court order

Telecommunications harassment

Two counts of criminal damaging and trespass

Violation of a protection order

Failure to appear

Police say Schwartz was last seen near the 1900 block of Lockbourne Avenue in south Columbus as well as the area near College Avenue and East Livingston Avenue. He is known to drive a 2014 silver Honda Civic and is believed to have lost weight since the picture you can see below.

Flier for Aaron Schwartz (Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Schwartz.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.