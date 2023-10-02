COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two brothers wanted in the disappearance of a Columbus teenager late last month has been arrested and will be in court Tuesday.

In addition, the mother of the suspects has also been arrested for her alleged role in the disappearance.

Online court records show Mi’Quel D. Bowles, 18, is facing a felony obstruction of justice charge. Tywisha L. Peterson, 40, who court records identified as Mi’Quel Bowles’ mother, has also been charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge. Both of them are scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Both Peterson and Mi’Quel Bowles are being held in Franklin County Jail.

Columbus police named Mi’Quel Bowles and his brother, 20-year-old Michael Tymeale Bowles, as people of interest in the disappearance of Imperial Stewart, 17, who was last seen on Sept. 20. Police said foul play is being investigated in Stewart’s disappearance.

According to court records, Mi’Quel Bowles was shot inside a Chrysler 300 while Stewart was being robbed. Michael Bowles then dropped Mi’Quel Bowles off at a relative’s home after he was shot, court records state.

Mi’Quel Bowles allegedly denied being in the car or having any knowledge of Stewart’s disappearance, court records state. He also allegedly claimed to not know what happened to him or where it happened.

Court records state Peterson met Michael Bowles at a home in east Columbus where the two allegedly talked about how to get rid of the Chrysler. Police allegedly found the car burned out in Fairfield County.

While giving a statement to police on Monday, Peterson allegedly said she had nothing to do with Stewart’s disappearance and did not meet up with her son in east Columbus. Court records state that eyewitnesses placed Peterson at the home at the time of the meeting.

During a Thursday press conference on Stewart’s disappearance, Columbus police Cmd. Mark Denner confirmed investigators found a black Chrysler the brothers had been seen in. While he noted forensic evidence was collected from the car, he did not share where the car was found.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Stewart’s disappearance to call 614-774-7825. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-8477.